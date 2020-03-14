Turkmenistan takes measures to increase production of potatoes, vegetables and onions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14



Trend:



In Turkmenistan's velayats (regions), all necessary measures are being taken to increase the production of potatoes, vegetables and onions on a scientific basis, said Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Esenmyrat Orazgeldiev, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal, the Information Portal of Turkmenistan.

He made the announcement during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held via videoconference. During the meeting chaired by Turkmenistani President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the participants discussed issues related to the state development.

Orazgeldiev added that necessary work will be carried out to expand areas allocated for production with involvement of farmers and producers.

The head of the State emphasized the importance of conducting agricultural campaigns in time. The president demanded full compliance with the generally accepted standards of agricultural machinery. He also noted national tree planting campaign, having stressed its significance for the environmental protection and the lives of Turkmenistan citizens.