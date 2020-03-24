Kazakhstan restricts agricultural goods export over emergency state regime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 24

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Kazakhstan has introduced restrictions on export of agricultural goods for the period of emergency state regime in the country, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

The list of products which were prohibited to export includes buckwheat, sugar, potatoes, carrots, onions and white cabbage.

The corresponding decree of Kazakhstan’s Agriculture Ministry said that the prohibition on the export of these goods from Kazakhstan to third countries is valid from March 20 till April 15, 2020

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020. The latest data said that the overall number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan is 68 people.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

As of today, over 381,500 people have been confirmed as infected. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 16,500. Meanwhile, over 101,800 people have reportedly recovered.

Several countries are working on a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

