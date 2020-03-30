Georgia allocates funds to stockpile essential food products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture will spend 16 million lari ($4.86 million) to stockpile sugar, oil and pasta in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, the ministry will buy 5,000 tons of sugar, 500 tons of pasta and 1.5 tons of sunflower oil.

The government has also created a price restraint mechanism and negotiated with businesses to not increase prices for several products. For that, the government has allocated 10 million lari ($3 million).

As reported, the prices for nine main products, included rice, pasta, sunflower oil, flour, sugar, wheat, buckwheat, beans, milk and milk products will not to be changed.

Around two weeks ago, Georgian Agriculture Minister Levan Davitashvili said that there is no risk of food shortages in Georgia due to the coronavirus.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 98.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

