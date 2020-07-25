Georgia decreases live chickens export to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25

From January through May 2020, 1.2 tons of live chickens worth $8,400 were exported from Georgia to Azerbaijan, which is $5,400 less in monetary terms compared to the same period last year, Trend reports referring to National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

Last year, Georgia exported 2 tons of live chickens worth $13,800 to Azerbaijan.

Over the past five years, the highest export rate of this product was recorded in 2018, when 20 tons of live chickens in the amount of $121,800 were exported from Georgia to Azerbaijan.

In turn, over the past five years, the import of live chickens from Azerbaijan by Georgia was carried out only in 2017, when 1.2 tons of them in the amount of $18,000 were exported from Azerbaijan to Georgia.

From January through May 2020, trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan amounted to $409.1 million.

