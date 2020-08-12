German government to help implement smart traffic light system in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The German government will help Tbilisi City Hall to install smart traffic lights on the streets of the Georgian capital, said Mayor of Tbilisi Kakha Kaladze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

“Synchronized operation of smart traffic lights will reduce the number of traffic jams. In addition, ambulances and emergency management services will be able to move without delay,” Kaladze stressed.

According to him, a German consulting company is currently conducting feasibility studies together with the mayor's office.

The system of smart traffic lights consists of controllers, cameras and remote motion sensors, which assess the traffic load of intersections in real time and transmit this information to the central control server. Such traffic lights will regulate the time and duration of stopping and movement of transport, depending on the current situation on a specific section of the road.

Since November 2017, sectional radars and smart cameras began to appear in the country, the main advantage of which is that they can automatically identify the offender and issue a fine. They work with the help of video analysis programs located in the Joint Operations Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

