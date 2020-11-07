EU committed to supporting Georgia in its green energy production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

The European Union (EU) is committed to fighting climate change and supporting Georgia in its green energy production, EU delegation in Georgia told Trend.

"The EU significantly contributed to the modernization of key hydropower stations, and Georgia is now also home to the first commercial wind farm in the Caucasus," the EU delegation said.

According to the source, the EU supports large programs on waste management including promoting the adoption of the Extended Producer Responsibility strategy and the development of landfills.

"The EU is also helping address transnational challenges: the Black Sea Basin Cross-Border Cooperation Program brings together municipalities in neighboring countries to face common challenges such as marine litter," the delegation said.

As the source said, the EU provides large grants to Georgia for the development of its transport connections, electricity and water infrastructure, including the East-West highway, large scale water infrastructure in Adjara, Kakheti, and Imereti, and the modernization of the Enguri dam and other electricity infrastructure across the country.

