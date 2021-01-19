Georgia starts developing US-Georgia economic cooperation plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Georgia is an extraordinary partner of the United States, and the US is eager to take this partnership to the next level, said US Deputy Secretary of State Keith Krach, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Keith Krach noted that 5G network security and Clean Network membership sends an open signal to the private sector in the United States and companies in the Clean Network Alliance countries.

According to him, the United States has the opportunity to allocate funding in this sphere within the framework of the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

"Keith Krach’s statement is a powerful signal to the international investment community that Georgia is an attractive country for investment", said Beka Liluashvili, First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Branch Economy and Economic Policy.

According to him, a working group formed of Georgian representatives and partners would start developing the US-Georgia economic cooperation plan shortly.

"It is a meaningful message for international investment. It is a concrete tool for American investment in Georgia and us to take care of our citizens, create jobs for them," Liluashvili said.

The US and Georgia adopted the 5G memorandum of understanding on January 14, 2021, as Georgia joined the Clean Network Alliance of Democracies.

