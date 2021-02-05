Romania committed to expanding partnership with Kazakhstan to reach full potential - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Romania is committed to further expanding its partnership with Kazakhstan bilaterally and within international fora, in order to reach its full potential, a representative of Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The ministry official said that Kazakhstan is a key partner of Romania in Central Asia.

"Bilaterally and from our European Union membership perspective, relations with Kazakhstan are positive, dynamic and diverse. In both countries, we say that Romania represents the gate towards Europe for Kazakhstan, while Kazakhstan is Romania’s main economic and commercial partner in the region and beyond," the ministry said.

The official noted that during almost three decades since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Romania and Kazakhstan have been developing sound economic ties, fruitful political and diplomatic dialogue and people-to-people cooperation, backed by well- institutionalized formats.

"Just some examples: annual consultations at Deputy Foreign Minister level and the biennial ministerial Action Plans, renewed continuously since 2013; the Joint Intergovernmental Commission for economic, trade, technical and scientific cooperation, as well as the parliamentary groups of friendship. We are committed to further expanding our partnership bilaterally and within international fora, in order to reach its full potential," the official said.

Against this backdrop, the development of economic relations is a top priority on the Romanian-Kazakh agenda, as the economy is about concrete benefits for our people, the official said.

"Aside from our strong cooperation in the petroleum industry, especially in the past two years, we have been joining efforts to increase and diversify economic ties with positive results and good prospects for the future. We have explored opportunities of partnerships in sectors such as agri-food, agricultural research and technology, IT, SMEs, furniture manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, medicine, transport and connectivity, innovative solutions in the oil and gas industry," the official noted.

Coming back to the Joint Intergovernmental Commission for economic, trade, technical and scientific cooperation, the official added that it is a tool that also brings together Joint Working Groups in all these fields, that meet at least in the margins of the plenary session of the Commission.

