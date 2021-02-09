Iran eyeing visas abolition with Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran has offered Kyrgyzstan to abolish the bilateral visa, Director General of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Mehdi Mirashrafi said, Trend reports citing the IRICA.

He made this proposal during a meeting with the Kyrgyz Ambassador to Iran Avazbek Abdurazakov.

During the meeting, the director-general noted that the abolition of visas is an important issue to increase the flow of tourists between the two countries after the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mirashrafi added that the trade turnover between the two countries is low and a number of steps should be taken to increase trade turnover. To this end, the implementation of the E-Tire system between the two countries can be an important step.

Speaking at the meeting, Kyrgyz Ambassador Avazbek Abdurazakov also said that he welcomed the proposals put forward by the director-general of the IRICA and will soon submit them to his country.

According to the ambassador, a delegation of representatives of Kyrgyz transport companies will visit Iran soon.

As reported, Iran’s trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan amounted to about 22,000 tons worth $31 million during the first 9 months of the current Iranian year (March 20 through December 20, 2020).

Iran exported 13,500 tons of goods worth $26.6 million to Kyrgyzstan and imported 8,460 tons of goods worth $4.42 million from Kyrgyzstan over the reporting period.