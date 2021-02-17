Azerbaijan's tax policy must be business-friendly - Minister of Economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s tax policy aimed at achieving strategic goals of the national economy should be friendly for business, the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports on Feb.17.

According to Jabbarov, such policy envisions taking steps to fight the shadow economy and continuing support to ensure a fair competitive environment.

Fiscal results for 2020 show that these measures were successful, added the minister.

Earlier, Jabbarov noted the significantly increased role of the tax system in economic regulation in Azerbaijan. The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, in addition to fulfilling its fiscal duties, actively participates in the formation of a competitive business environment and is a reliable partner of bona fide taxpayers.

