Turkmenistan, UK continue to discuss potential projects

A number of potential projects between the UK and Turkmenistan are currently under discussion, the UK’s Department for International Trade told Trend.

"Cooperation has slowed due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions; however, we have managed to maintain our engagement with Turkmenistan through online platforms," said the message.

The message also noted that the UK companies have been working in Turkmenistan in several sectors, from energy to sports.

"Several UK companies are currently represented in Turkmenistan, i.e. Petrofac, Buried Hill, Shell, JCB and De La Rue," clarified the message.

As earlier the Department for International Trade of the UK told Trend, total trade in goods and services between the UK and Turkmenistan was 27 million pounds sterling ($35.8 million) from the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020.

The top 5 goods exported from the UK to Turkmenistan in the reporting period were: dyeing, tanning & coloring materials (2 million pound sterling - $2.6 million), general industrial machinery (980,000 pound sterling - $1.3 million), general industrial machinery (capital) (970,000 pound sterling - $1.2 million), jewelry (970,000 pound sterling $1.2 million).

Thus, the top 5 goods imported to the UK from Turkmenistan at the same period were: metal ores & scrap (390,000 pound sterling - $517,629), aircraft (340,000 pound sterling - $451,266), inorganic chemicals (280,000 pound sterling – $371,631), ships (250,000 pound sterling - $331,813), general industrial machinery (150,000 pound sterling - $199,088).

"COVID-19 did slow down the progress of our scheduled activities due to travel restrictions, however, we’ve managed to continue our engagement via online platforms," said the department, adding that currently, the conversations are ongoing on a number of potential projects with Turkmenistan.

