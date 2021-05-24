UNIDO, Gov't of Uzbekistan consulting to explore potential project ideas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

UNIDO and the Government of Uzbekistan are consulting on a regular basis to explore potential project ideas, the UNIDO official told Trend.

Uzbekistan joined UNIDO in 1994 and has been engaged in national and regional projects on a number of issues, including entrepreneurship development and job creation, resource-efficient and cleaner production, as well as quality policies and statistics for industrial development.

The official noted bilateral cooperation was reinforced with the December 2020 signing of a Joint Declaration of Cooperation between UNIDO and Uzbekistan for 2020-2024.

"The Joint Declaration outlines a number of areas of engagement for UNIDO and the Government of Uzbekistan, in order to join forces in contributing to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and inclusive and sustainable industrial development, as well as facilitating the implementation of Uzbekistan’s industrial development strategy until 2030. Areas of cooperation include renewable energy and energy efficiency, green and circular economy, and development of agro-industrial clusters and value chains, among others," the official said.

The official noted that UNIDO is also an implementing agency of UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Frameworks (UNSDCFs) 2021-2025 in Uzbekistan.

There are two recently completed projects in Uzbekistan:

Fostering inclusive and sustainable industrial development (ISID) in the New Silk Road Economic Belt: Leveraging potentials of industrial parks, zones and cities in Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Silk processing industry upgrading in Uzbekistan

"UNIDO and the Government of Uzbekistan are consulting on a regular basis to explore potential project ideas for a strengthened cooperation in the framework of the Joint Declaration," the official concluded.