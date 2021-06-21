AzerGold starts geological exploration at fields in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

AzerGold CJSC has begun active geological exploration at the Heydag ore deposit located in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, the company told Trend.

"The company's geologists have been drilling at the Ortakend-Khanaga and Ortakend fields since June 2021,” the company added. “In accordance with the approved plan, at the initial stage, it is planned to drill 31 wells with a total depth of 5,000 meters at the Ortakend-Khanaga gold deposit and 13 wells with a total depth of 3,000 meters at the Ortakend porphyry copper deposit.”

“At the same time, lab analysis of the samples will be also carried out,” the company said. “The Ortakend-Khanaga site, located in the northeastern Julfa district, has potential prospects in terms of discovering specific gold, complex porphyry copper and epithermal sulfide ores.”

“The Ortakend porphyry copper deposit, the Bashkend-Khanaga gold deposit, the Bashkend and Ortakend-Khanaga deposits and a number of polymetallic mineralization deposits have been registered at the site,” the company said.

AzerGold carried out geophysical work in the Ortakend-Khanaga section in 2017 and the results were analyzed with the participation of local and foreign specialists.

A total of 30 exploration wells with a volume of 5,800 meters were drilled in 2018.

To date, 2,879 samples have been taken and analyzed.

Proceeding from the results of laboratory analyzes, a decision was made to continue exploration work in 2021.

If it is successfully completed, it is planned to develop an action plan, together with international consulting companies, within the reserves calculation, approval and preparation of deposits for exploitation.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva