Chinese state councilor to visit Central Asian countries

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan next week, Trend reports with reference to Business Turkmenistan information portal.

Wang Yi's visit to the three countries will take place from July 12 through July 16, 2021.

Turkmenistan and China cooperate in several areas. In particular, cooperation in the energy sector is highlighted.

As reported, a new field in Bagtyyarlyk contractual PSA territory is being put into operation in the country. The exploration and development of this field are carried out by the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

CNPC signed the Bagtyyarlyk Production Sharing Agreement with Turkmenistan in 2007 and began to purchase natural fuel in Central Asia since 2009, after the launch of a gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to China through the territories of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

