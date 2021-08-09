Georgia achieves impressive results thanks to successful foreign policy - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has achieved truly impressive results within the framework of its successful foreign policy over the past eight years, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

He drew attention to the agreement reached with the EU on the liberalization of the visa regime.

“The Association Agreement with the EU was indeed a very important and historic decision. I would also like to acknowledge the achievement of a visa-free regime with the European Union. In this regard, our citizens were given the opportunity to enter the EU countries without a visa,” Garibashvili said.

According to him, tangible progress has also been achieved with regard to NATO.

“As for NATO, we have made really tangible progress. All unambiguously declare that today Georgia really deserves membership in NATO, but we perfectly understand that a final decision and consensus of all participating countries is needed. We believe that one day our country will indeed become a member of both the European Union and NATO,” the prime minister said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356