Georgia plans to create special economic zone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili instructed the government to create a special economic zone and build a new city on the site of the village of Gonio in Adjara, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

Garibashvili said that work on the concept of the city has already begun and will be completed by the end of the year. According to the plan, the new city, which will house offices, banks and casinos, should be built on the territory of a former Soviet military training ground on the Black Sea coast.

The Prime Minister made a statement on the construction of a new city during the presentation of the candidate from the ruling party Zaza Diasamidze for the post of mayor of the regional center of Khelvachauri. The presentation took place in the ancient fortress of Gonio.

The prime minister stressed that the construction of the new city will help develop the region.

The Gonio-Apsaros Fortress is located 12 kilometers from the city of Batumi. This is the oldest fortress on the territory of Georgia - the 1st century AD is considered the date of its construction. One of the oldest settlements in Georgia was located around the fortress.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356