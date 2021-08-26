Azerbaijani companies to take part in several international exhibitions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.26

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijani companies will take part in three international exhibitions by the end of 2021, Trend reports on Aug.26 citing the Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijani products will be presented by Made in Azerbaijan single stand through the Agency for the Promotion of Export and Investment (AZPROMO).

"On September 14-16 and September 21-24, Azerbaijani companies will take part in international exhibitions in Moscow Heimtextil Russia 2021 and WorldFood 2021, and on November 5-10, they will be presented at the Fourth International Chinese Exhibition of Imported Goods in Shanghai," the ministry said.

The Heimtextil Russia 2021 exhibition will be attended by companies working in the fields of textiles, interior fabrics and materials for decoration. At the WorldFood 2021 companies producing food and beverage will be presented.

The products of Azerbaijani companies will be presented at WorldFood 2021 for the fifth time.

