Increased unemployment rate relates to COVID-19 restrictions in Georgia - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The increased unemployment rate in the second quarter of 2021 is related to coronavirus restrictions imposed in the same period of last year in Georgia, said Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat), the unemployment rate in Georgia increased 3.8 percent in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of last year and amounted to 22.1 percent. Geostat reported that the employment rate both in urban and rural areas in Georgia has decreased by 0.5 and 1.2 percentage points in the second quarter of 2021.

"People who lost their jobs last year were represented in statistics in the following period. This circumstance largely explains the increase in unemployment in the second quarter of this year," Turnava stated.

Turnava positively assessed the increased percentage of the country’s economically active population - the percentage of people that is able and willing to work regardless of labor status - from 50.3 percent to 51.4 percent and noted that current positive economic trends such as 30 percent growth in the Georgian economy will be reflected in upcoming months.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935