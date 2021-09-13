Georgia working to introduce international standards of safety and security in ports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Georgia is actively working to introduce international standards of safety and security in county's ports, said the Georgian Maritime Transport Agency, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The United States considers Georgia a safe maritime trading partner, said the agency.

As reported, the cargo and ships handled in Georgian ports are known to be safe in US ports.

"We are actively working to introduce international standards of safety and security in Georgian ports, and with the support of our partners, Georgia is improving its performance from year to year", said Head of the Maritime Transport Agency Tamar Ioseliani.

She added that in 2018 Georgia received the best rating in the audit results of the International Port Security Program, for which the Georgian delegation was awarded a special Excellency Award by the US Department of Coast Guard.

According to her, the results of the audit conducted this year show that Georgia will continue to maintain and improve these achievements".

Georgia participates in the US Coast Guard International Port Security Program, which evaluates the level of maritime security at Georgian ports every two years since 2014. The coronavirus pandemic audit scheduled in 2020 was conducted in 2021.

