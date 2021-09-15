BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15

Georgia to introduce mandatory labels on alcoholic beverages from 2023, Trend reports via the Georgian parliament’s press service.

“This will allow us to have more control over the local market. By the appeal of the relevant authorities, National Wine Agency can conduct an expert analysis of transit cargo,” National Wine Agency Chair Levan Mekhuzla said.

The parliament will review the draft bill in the first reading.

Georgia exported 65 million bottles of wine in eight months of 2021, which is 19 percent more compared to the same period in 2020.

According to the information, during this period the export of wine was carried out to 59 countries.

The value of exported products amounted to $145 million, which is 13 percent more than the same period last year.

