Kazakhstan sees decreases in exports to Greece amid COVID-19

Business 23 September 2021 18:05 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan sees decreases in exports to Greece amid COVID-19
Over two-thirds of vessels work on seismic survey globally
Over two-thirds of vessels work on seismic survey globally
Kazakhstan sees decreases in exports to Greece amid COVID-19
Kazakhstan sees decreases in exports to Greece amid COVID-19
Georgia shares data on agricultural exports
Georgia shares data on agricultural exports
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Over two-thirds of vessels work on seismic survey globally Oil&Gas 18:37
Kazakhstan sees decreases in exports to Greece amid COVID-19 Business 18:05
Georgia shares data on agricultural exports Business 17:58
German companies soon to launch energy-efficient gas turbine for Azerikimya (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 17:56
Azerbaijani FM meets his Finnish colleague (PHOTO) Politics 17:52
2021 considered important for Georgian gas sector - Energy Community Secretariat Oil&Gas 17:48
Energy Community highlights leading energy projects implemented in Georgia Oil&Gas 17:41
Azerbaijan changes composition of joint intergovernmental commissions on economic co-op with number of countries Politics 17:38
Kazakhstan plans to reduce state participation in economy Kazakhstan 17:28
In US, PM Modi pushes for ‘mutual recognition of vaccine certificates’ Other News 17:22
PM Modi reaches US, to meet Kamala Harris, global CEOs on packed Day 1 Other News 17:21
UAE central bank starts gradual curb of COVID-19 stimulus measures Arab World 17:21
Digital India push: Cabinet secretary asks officials to use tech, speed up capital expenditure Other News 17:20
Israeli carrier El Al raises demands for state aid, appeals to prime minister Israel 17:14
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 17:14
Sale of computer equipment and electronics increases in Azerbaijan ICT 17:09
Azerbaijan's Alat FEZ board chairman included in Azerbaijani-Turkish economic co-op commission Politics 17:09
Iranian delegation in Aghdam informed of Armenian vandalism (PHOTO) Politics 17:04
Several large companies liquidated in Azerbaijan Economy 16:59
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:47
Indian startup unveils 'Asia's first' concept flying car, aviation minister reviews model Other News 16:44
Azerbaijan confirms 1,178 more COVID-19 cases, 2,322 recoveries Society 16:43
Azerbaijani DOST Agency launches 'SMM-support for winners of Paralympic Games' project Society 16:43
Indian FDI inflows grow 62% during first four months of FY22 Other News 16:41
Tamil Nadu eyes $100 billion exports by 2030, signs MoUs worth Rs 2,120.54 crore Other News 16:38
India, UAE begin 1st round of CEPA talks today; aim to sign trade pact by 2022 Other News 16:36
Kazakhstan's Aktau port opens tender to buy diesel fuel Tenders 16:32
Ministry of Economy no longer responsible for improving ecological condition of Absheron Peninsula lakes Economy 16:30
Ministry of Finance to provide funding of highways reconstruction - presidential order Politics 16:30
India committed to clean energy-based economy: Nitin Gadkari Other News 16:28
Office of Russian Agricultural Ministry's representative to open in Azerbaijan Economy 16:27
Georgia sees decrease in import of tubes, pipes, hollow profiles from Turkey Business 16:26
Georgia's exports of knitwear to Turkey up Business 16:25
Russia records another 21,438 coronavirus cases, highest daily number since August 15 Russia 16:24
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC extends tender to buy lifting equipment Tenders 16:23
Azerbaijan appoints director of famous singer Bulbul's house museum in Shusha Azerbaijan 16:22
EU, UNDP to help sustainably manage forests in Georgia Business 16:20
Azerbaijan, Hungary to cooperate in field of archives Politics 16:16
Azerbaijan sees increase in volume of loans Finance 16:11
Turkmen Khazar Consortium opens tender for Portland cement Tenders 15:44
Villages and historical monuments turned into ruins in Azerbaijan's Aghdam – Georgian expert Politics 15:42
Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom joins founding members of IAEA's Group of Vienna Oil&Gas 15:36
Kazakhstan shares data on volumes of diesel fuel production Oil&Gas 15:36
Central Europe to have hydrogen transportation highway Oil&Gas 15:30
Azerbaijani Day.Az joins MUSIAD's business union which incorporates largest companies in Turkey (PHOTO) Society 15:21
Russia to increase number of flights to Uzbekistan Transport 15:20
Georgia's import of vehicles from Turkey up Business 15:18
Georgia reveals volume of grapes processed in Kakheti region Business 15:18
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for September 23 Uzbekistan 15:17
Tehran plans to hold meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Iranian FMs Politics 15:16
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 23 Society 15:15
Azerbaijani FM meets OSCE Chairman-in-Office (PHOTO) Politics 15:14
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 15:14
Iran reveals value of its newly discovered mineral resources Business 15:13
Kazakhstan's Fund of Financial Support for Agriculture and Agrarian Credit Corporation merge Kazakhstan 14:54
Kazakhstan, EBRD to sign agreements on implementation of new joint projects Business 14:49
European Commission proposes to increase annual energy savings obligation to 1.5% Oil&Gas 14:42
Georgian journalists, bloggers visit Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 14:35
EBRD to provide loan for major road project in central Kazakhstan Business 14:34
Azerbaijan to develop identification and registration system of farm animals Economy 14:32
Kazakhstan to construct soda ash production plant Business 14:26
Azerbaijani banks increase foreign currency purchase Finance 14:20
'Indian diaspora is our strength': Indian-Americans greet PM Modi upon arrival in US Other News 14:19
PM Modi to meet global CEOs on Sept 23 in Washington Other News 14:10
Georgia shares data on export of semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel Business 13:45
US Under Secretary of State thanks Azerbaijan for helping to evacuate people from Afghanistan Politics 13:37
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for Sept.23 Georgia 13:35
Azerbaijan discloses its oil prices Oil&Gas 13:35
India, UAE launch negotiations for Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement Other News 13:34
Georgia's Geostat reveals volume of ferroalloys exported to Turkey Business 13:34
Georgia's imports of medical products from Turkey down Business 13:30
Iranian delegation visiting Azerbaijan's Agdam district (PHOTO) Politics 13:24
Azerbaijan eyes creating new industrial parks in near future - minister Economy 12:51
Reza Deghati's exhibition was organized as a part of briefing held at ADA University (PHOTO) Society 12:48
OPEC+ deal meets current market conditions — Deputy CEO of Gazprom Neft Russia 12:48
Azerbaijan working on road map for offshore wind energy dev’t Oil&Gas 12:48
Economy minister talks Azerbaijan's plans to increase non-oil export Economy 12:26
Azerbaijan to approve long-term strategic plan for economic dev't Economy 12:23
French business activity weaker than expected in September Europe 12:16
Georgia increases export of hazelnuts Business 12:15
Iran-Turkey Strategic Relations Committee to hold meeting in Tehran Politics 12:10
Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy talks recent business support applications (PHOTO) Economy 12:10
Azerbaijan plans to create 1,500 MW new generation capacity from renewables Oil&Gas 12:07
Era Enerji applies for Turkish Energy Ministry's oil, gas exploration license Oil&Gas 12:07
OIC-IPHRC to prepare report on human rights violations committed by Armenia during occupation of Azerbaijani lands Politics 12:05
Iran implements plan for development of Yaran oil field Oil&Gas 11:54
Georgia, Latvia express readiness to further deepen economic co-op Business 11:54
Boeing lifts China jet demand estimate over two decades to $1.47 trln US 11:49
IFC eyes to help Georgia’s financial sector unlock new areas Business 11:37
Saudi Arabia lends support to Turkmenistan on construction of TAPI gas pipeline Oil&Gas 11:34
Another int'l delegation visiting Baku to investigate crimes of Armenia in previously occupied Azerbaijani territories Politics 11:19
Japanese TEPCO to implement first investment project in Georgia Oil&Gas 10:53
US wants to be united with European allies to ensure secure gas supply - Jennifer Granholm Oil&Gas 10:38
Iranian currency rates for September 23 Finance 10:31
Oil prices rise on tight supply, renewed risk appetite Oil&Gas 10:29
Iran to develop Yadavaran oil field Oil&Gas 10:20
Central Bank of Iran announces amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 10:13
Iran's Razavi Khorasan Province faces decline in water resources Iran 10:03
Azerbaijani servicemen wrap up another orienteering competition (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 09:55
Turkmen Petronas Carigali announces tender for oil operations insurance Tenders 09:39
All news