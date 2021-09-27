Georgia increases export of fruit and vegetable juices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia increased the export of fruit and vegetable juices by 56 percent from January through July 2021, compared to the same period last year, from 3,200 tons to 5,000 tons, Trend reports citing the Georgian National Statistical Office (Geostat).

According to Geostat, revenues from the export of fruit and vegetable juices also increased from $4.1 million to $6.1 million.

The TOP-3 export destinations include:

Russia - 1,600 tons / $1.7 million;

US - 854.4 tons / $1.1 million;

Germany - 647.1 tons / $880,500.

As for imports, in the first seven months of this year, Georgia purchased 2,000 tons of fruit and vegetable juices worth $2.7 million.

TOP-3 importing countries:

Ukraine - 938.8 tons / $728,700,

Turkey - 383.1 tons / $840,000,

Russia - 138.5 tons / $125,800.

From January through July 2021, Georgia's foreign trade turnover reached $7.48 billion, which is 21.7 percent more than the same period last year.

Georgia's exports amounted to $2.27 billion (an increase of 27.8 percent), and imports - $5.2 billion (an increase of 19.3 percent). The trade balance remained negative during this period - at the level of $2.93 billion.

---

