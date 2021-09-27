Review of Georgia's exports to China from January through August 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.27

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia exported 187,419 tons of precious metals and concentrates to China worth $350.4 million from January through August 2021, Trend reports referring to the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the reporting period, Georgia also exported 2,435 tons of fresh grapes worth $9.25 million to China.

Meanwhile, 57 tons of medical equipment and appliances worth $13.6 million were exported from Georgia to China.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported products worth $519.4 million to the Chinese market, which is 8.6 percent of total exports from Georgia.

Meanwhile, China's exports to Georgia amounted to $421.8 million, which comprises 16.2 percent of total imports to Georgia.

