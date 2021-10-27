Turkish KOSGEB talks interest in implementing projects in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

Business 27 October 2021 16:21 (UTC+04:00)
Turkish KOSGEB talks interest in implementing projects in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization of Turkey (KOSGEB) is interested in implementing projects in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, the organization’s president Hasan Basri Kurt said on Oct.27, Trend reports.

Kurt made the remark during the Summit on Investment and Culture of Azerbaijan, organized by the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency and the Youth Forum of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (ICYF) with the support of the Ministries of Economy and Culture.

According to him, Turkish businessmen are ready to invest in the restoration of Karabakh.

"Turkey has recently significantly increased its foreign investments, this is a positive trend," he noted.

He also pointed out that KOSGEB is sharing experiences with Azerbaijani partners for the development of entrepreneurship.

"We intend to jointly expand digitalization of SMEs, as well as apply the most advanced financial technologies. These solutions will contribute to business optimization," added Kurt.

