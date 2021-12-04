Georgia and Poland have potential for development of bilateral trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

Trend:

Georgia and Poland have potential for the development of bilateral trade, the Ministry of Economic Development, Labour and Technology of Poland told Trend.

"According to our data, the trade in goods between Poland and Georgia in 2020 amounted to $158.5 million and decreased by 15 percent compared to 2019," said the ministry.

We associate the drops with the COVID-19 pandemic, the source added.

As the ministry noted, Polish exports reached the value of $123.4 million, and imports to Poland: $35.1 million. Poland exports to Georgia medicines, sugar, skincare products, perfumes, while Poland import wines and recently also clothing products.

"We believe that the turnover level will be higher this year. The data for the first quarter of 2021, when the Polish-Georgian trade turnover increased by 6.8 percent, indicate this. The turnover amounted to $46 million. Polish exports to Georgia reached $35.4 million (+ 5.5 percent), and imports from Georgia reached $10.5 million (+11.6 percent).