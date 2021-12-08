Central Bank of Azerbaijan puts into circulation new 20 qepik coin (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 18:01)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has put into circulation a new 20 qepik coin, Trend reports citing the CBA on Dec. 8.
“There are the State Emblem of Azerbaijan and the year of issue on the renewed coin,” the message said. “The technical parameters of the renewed 20 qepik coin remained unchanged in accordance with the coin of the same denomination which is in circulation.”
According to the message, the renewed 20 qepik coins will be in circulation in parallel with the coins of the same denomination in circulation. It will be used without restrictions.
