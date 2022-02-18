Turkmenistan discusses upcoming election with OSCE, OTS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

Turkmenistan discussed preparations for the extraordinary presidential election in the country with the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) and Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports citing Orient News.

This was discussed during a meeting among Rashid Meredov, Turkmen Foreign Affairs Minister, Rune Castberg, Officer-in-Charge of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat and Baghdad Amreev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States.

The parties touched upon the interaction in terms of sending an observer mission to participate in monitoring the election process.

They also reviewed prospects of a partnership between Turkmenistan and the two organizations.

Since 1999, the OSCE has had a presence in Ashgabat. In the last decade, the OSCE has organized a number of training courses, seminars, and lectures on cross-border gas trade and natural gas price formation mechanisms.

Turkmenistan, which joined OTS as an observer member to the organization in November 2021, stands for the development of partnership within the OTS, particularly on the issues of maintaining stability and security, including the energy and ecological safety in the region and beyond it.