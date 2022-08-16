Iran to pursue unfreezing of its assets in South Korea

TEHRAN, Iran, August 16. Iran continues to pursue the release of its blocked assets in South Korea, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani responded to Trend's question in his weekly press conference.

The position of Iran's assets does not relate to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the agreement on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, he said adding that the South Korean government is required to return the assets in the shortest time possible.

The spokesman stressed that South Korea's goodwill to release Iran's frozen assets would be a ground to resume bilateral relations to their natural state.

The official underlined that the communications between the two countries are ongoing at different levels and the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has recently contacted his South Korean counterpart to stress the necessity to release Iran's assets fast.

Kanani has pointed out that South Korea considers its interests and would act based on international laws without relating them to secondary issues.