Uzbekistan interested in transport, logistics projects in Azerbaijan's liberated areas

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, September 16. Uzbekistan is ready to expand partnership with Turkic-speaking states, including in the restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan Farhodjon Toshpulatov said, Trend reports.

Toshpulatov made the remark during a business forum in Azerbaijan’s Shusha dedicated to the restoration and development of the Karabakh region.

According to him, the country is interested in projects in transport and logistics, in the innovative industry, and the energy sector, including renewable energy sources.

"Our government pays great attention to the development of entrepreneurship. Thus, our business is actively promoted both locally and internationally," the official noted.

He added that businessmen from Turkic-speaking countries need to unite to develop business potential.