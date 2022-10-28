EU and Uzbekistan looking to sign Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. EU and Uzbekistan are looking to sign Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, Trend reports citing the European Council.

This is stated in a joint press statement by Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

The parties noted productive activity of the joint mechanisms of bilateral and interregional cooperation. They expressed readiness to take joint efforts to further increase the effective use of their potential and capabilities.

The parties welcomed the recent initialing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, which is set to open a new page in relations between Uzbekistan and the European Union, and strengthen cooperation on a wide range of issues in policy, economy, security and human dimension.

The Presidents expressed the hope that this key document be signed and ratified as soon as possible.