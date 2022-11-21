World Bank supports Azerbaijan in realization of state strategy for 2026 - WB regional manager

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The World Bank is going to support Azerbaijan in the realization of the state strategy planned for the period up to 2026, Trend reports referring to the World Bank regional manager, Sara Michael.

"The "smart" projects, realized by the government of Azerbaijan in Karabakh are more likely to contribute to economic stability. The World Bank supports the realization of these projects that are of importance from the information technology development point of view. These projects are also going to contribute to the realization of the "Great return". We also consider the implementation of the "smart" projects from the agricultural development point of view," said Sara Michael during the international conference dedicated to "smart" cities and villages.

"These projects will also contribute to urbanization prevention. In our opinion, the population of "smart" villages is less likely to aspire to the cities, since they will have efficient education, job opportunities, and all the necessary information resources right in the villages," she said.

Sara Michael said the World Bank actively cooperates with Azerbaijan regarding these projects and supports all the ongoing initiatives.