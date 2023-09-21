Central Bank of Azerbaijan calls on financial institutions to take cybersecurity measures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is actively improving control and regulatory measures in the field of cyber security of financial institutions, head of the CBA's Information and Cybersecurity Department Elvin Shahverdiyev said during a conference dedicated to the Azerbaijan Cyber Security Days (ICSD 2023), Trend reports.

"The Central Bank encourages financial institutions to take cybersecurity measures including: complying with minimum information security requirements in financial markets, proactively identifying cybersecurity risks, anticipating risks associated with cyber threats and assuring that appropriate measures are in place, improving cyber resilience in line with international standards, reducing the likelihood and impact of, and improving preparedness for, cyber incidents, improving the reputation and credibility of the financial sector through enhanced cybersecurity," he said.

Will be updated