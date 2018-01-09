US energy envoy to visit Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.9

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Acting Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs at the US Department of State Sue Saarnio will visit Azerbaijan in February, Trend learned from the US Department of State.

She will pay the visit to take part in the upcoming meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Consultative Council to be held in Baku.

“Acting Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs Sue Saarnio is scheduled to participate in this event,” said the US Department of State official.

The exact date of the meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Consultative Council will be announced in coming days.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority energy projects for the EU. It envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.

At the initial stage, the gas to be produced as part of the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.



As part of the Stage 2 of the Shah Deniz development, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and Trans Adriatic Pipeline.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Subscribers of Trend News Agency can read this and other exclusive materials before they are published in open access.

More information on Trend’s news products can be found here.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news