OPEC discloses forecasts for oil supply in Kazakhstan

11 July 2019 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbek soum is most authoritative local currency in Central Asia
Finance 16:50
Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan announces tender for maintenance work
Tenders 16:30
Uzbekistan raises gas inflow from well in Ustyurt
Oil&Gas 16:29
Non-OPEC oil supply expected to grow at slower pace in 2019
Oil&Gas 16:22
OPEC downgrades oil demand growth forecasts
Oil&Gas 16:16
Demand for OPEC crude for 2019 revised down
Oil&Gas 16:10
Latest
Merkel says German coalition discord over EU top job 'is not easy'
Other News 17:32
UEG President hopes to bring Acrobatic Gymnastics to Olympic movement soon
Politics 17:19
Over 250 Iranian businessmen receive Turkish citizenship
Economy 17:07
France inviting Azerbaijani companies to actively co-op in agriculture, new technologies (PHOTO)
Economy 17:01
Azerbaijani Labor Ministry plans to create Labor Protection Fund
Business 16:58
Bitcoin extends losses after Fed chief urges halt to Facebook's crypto project
Other News 16:53
Uzbek soum is most authoritative local currency in Central Asia
Finance 16:50
Direct flights between Tbilisi, Sofia may be established
Economy 16:50
Azerbaijan’s Agency for Development of SMEs to co-op with Ernst & Young Holdings (PHOTO)
Business 16:40