NPCC, Petrofac to provide FEED services for Belbazem Block Development Project

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), in conjunction with its joint venture (JV) partner Petrofac, has secured a new contract with Al Yasat Petroleum (an ADNOC Group company, and JV with CNPC) to provide Front End Engineering Design (FEED) services for the Belbazem Block Development Project, located offshore Abu Dhabi, UAE, Trend reports citing Petrofac.

The scope of work includes the submission of a FEED package and proposal for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the facilities, with the execution of the EPCI work to be awarded on a design competition basis.

Petrofac first established a presence in the UAE in 1991 and has developed a large workforce supporting both regional and international projects, with a commitment to deliver In-Country Value. Emiratisation is a key business priority and Petrofac is actively promoting current career opportunities.

NPCC is a world-class Engineering, Procurement and Construction Company that provides total EPC solutions to both the Offshore and Onshore Oil & Gas sectors. Since its inception in 1973, NPCC expanded its geographic footprint globally and today operates in the Arabian Gulf, South Asia and South East Asia, and has plans to expand its operations to Africa and other geographies.

