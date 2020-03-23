Brent crude oil price down 7.9% on London's ICE

23 March 2020
The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for May 2020 delivery lost 7.9% on London's ICE to $25.01 per barrel, according to the trading data as of 2:16 am (GMT+4), Trend reports citing TASS.

The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for April delivery is down 7.5% trading at $21.06 per barrel.

The oil price drop follows reports on continuing growth of the number of coronavirus infection cases and the appearance of new sites of the disease.

