Azerbaijani electricity supplier first to use special-purpose UAVs

For the first time in the communal sphere, Azerbaijan electricity supplier, Azerishig OJSC, will use unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), Trend reports with reference to Azerishig OJSC

The concept of Smart Grids is fully based on the use of the latest innovative technologies.

"Within this concept, work is being successfully continued on the integration of modern protected and isolated high-voltage lines, a 3D-mobile cartographic system, electricity meters with a remote optical port, and the existing control platform," Azerishig said.

As reported, it is planned to add the organization of a comprehensive and local inspection of overhead power lines by special-purpose aircraft to the large-scale activities carried out in the direction of the program for the transition to digital control.

“Accordingly, the training course ‘Application of high technologies in identifying network defects’ has already started at the Center for Training and Innovation of the Azerishig OJSC. UAVs of this type differ significantly from UAVs designed for simple photo and video filming. The cameras to be used in Azerishig are capable of shooting 360-degree panoramas in the infrared spectrum and in the modes of visualizing temperature indicators. In addition, a special zoom function allows even small damage to be detected at a distance of 25-30 meters,” the message reads.

"Carrying out technical inspection of lines using the traditional method is a process that requires lengthy and complex dispatching operations. It is also inevitable to attract additional personnel, machines, and mechanisms, special lifting equipment. As a result, prolonged power outages occur, and subscriber satisfaction and quality of service indicators deteriorate. Using modern technologies, all these problems will be eliminated, high-precision visual registration and archiving will be carried out, and most importantly, there will be no interruptions in the supply of electricity to subscribers," the company said.

This type of special-purpose technical aircraft is intended for use as a basic element in smart grids that will be used in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation.

