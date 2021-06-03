Russia’s Lukoil holding talks to join Dostlug project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

Russia’s Lukoil company is holding the negotiations to join the Dostluq project, located on the border of the Azerbaijani and Turkmen sectors of the Caspian Sea, president and co-owner of the company Vagit Alekperov told reporters, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

“Lukoil expects to become the operator of the field,” the president and co-owner of the company said.

"As of the Dostluq field, the negotiations are underway,” Alekperov said. “We are actively involved in this process. We are very grateful to both the president of Turkmenistan and the president of Azerbaijan for involving Lukoil in this process.”

“Another intergovernmental agreement and PSA agreement are being prepared,” the president and co-owner of the company said. “We would like to be the operator of this project, we do not know the share yet."