Ukraine, Georgia aim to implement large-scale energy projects

Ukraine looks forward to fruitful cooperation with Georgian partners in implementing large-scale energy projects, the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy and Coal Mining told Trend.

"Having common European aspirations, our countries are interested in increasing the energy security of both the countries of the region and Europe as a whole," the source said.

According to the ministry, it is necessary to support the project at the intergovernmental level by concluding a multilateral agreement between its participating countries to create an appropriate international regulatory framework and maximum favored nation treatment at the government level.

"Taking into account the successful experience of Georgia in the implementation of cross-border projects in the energy sector, such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, Ukraine looks forward to the active and effective support of the Georgian side in the preparation of the said intergovernmental agreement," the ministry said.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on July 22, 1992. On April 5, 1994 in Tbilisi, the Ukrainian Embassy was opened. Embassy of Georgia to Ukraine Georgia opened on August 19, 1994 in Kiev.

