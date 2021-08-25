Oil prices rise as U.S. inventories drop

Oil prices climbed on Wednesday after data showed a dip in U.S. crude stockpiles, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The West Texas Intermediate for October delivery added 82 cents to settle at 68.36 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for October delivery increased 1.2 dollars to close at 72.25 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

U.S. crude oil inventories decreased by 3 million barrels during the week ending Aug. 20, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Wednesday.

At 432.6 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories were about 6 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.