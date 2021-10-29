New SOCAR bonds to be placed on the stock exchange on November 1 (PHOTO)

Subscription to new SOCAR bonds closes on October 29. According to SOCAR Capital, upon completion of the subscription, the bonds will be distributed among investors and placed on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on November 1. Preference in distribution will mainly be given to physical entities.

After the end of the subscription period and initial placement in the stock exchange, local and foreign investors will be able to purchase these bonds only from the secondary market during the 5-year period of circulation.

SOCAR hired PSG-Kapital Investment Company as a market-maker to ensure liquidity of its bonds in the secondary market.

Note that the SOCAR bonds have been issued with a maturity of 5 years. Coupon income is 4.5% and payments will be made quarterly. Bonds can be obtained from SOCAR bond kiosks at "ASAN" Service centers No. 1 and No. 5, as well as from investment companies operating in Azerbaijan.

For more information please contact * 19 99 Call Center or visit socaristiqraz.az and socarcapital.az