SOCAR Turkey forecasts growth in its total revenues for 2021
ISTANBUL, Turkey, Nov. 30
Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Total revenues of SOCAR Turkey for 2021 will amount to $1 billion, Director General of SOCAR Turkey Zaur Gahramanov said at a press conference for representatives of the Azerbaijani media on Nov. 30, Trend reports.
According to Gahramanov, the company's annual revenue is about $750 million, but this year it will top the annual average level.
