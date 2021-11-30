SOCAR Turkey forecasts growth in its total revenues for 2021

ISTANBUL, Turkey, Nov. 30

Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Total revenues of SOCAR Turkey for 2021 will amount to $1 billion, Director General of SOCAR Turkey Zaur Gahramanov said at a press conference for representatives of the Azerbaijani media on Nov. 30, Trend reports.

According to Gahramanov, the company's annual revenue is about $750 million, but this year it will top the annual average level.