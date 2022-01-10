Accelerating KazGPZ construction to help ease potential LPG shortages in Kazakhstan - IHS Markit

Latest
Progress in Uzbekistan’s reform agenda varies among sectors of economy – Fitch Ratings Uzbekistan 17:43
Georgia’s imports from Iran triple Georgia 17:39
EBRD doubles investments in Azerbaijani economy in 2021 Economy 17:36
Russian S7 airline resuming flights to Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 17:33
Accelerating KazGPZ construction to help ease potential LPG shortages in Kazakhstan - IHS Markit Oil&Gas 17:19
Turkmenistan eyes to expand cooperation with International Telecommunication Union ICT 17:16
Uzbekistan shares data on silk and silk products exports for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 17:15
Georgia’s hazelnuts export up Georgia 17:14
Kazakhstan reports decrease in gold, silver manufacturing Kazakhstan 17:13
Kazakhstan's drilling company opens tender to rent cars Kazakhstan 17:12
EBRD to support copper foil factory for EV batteries project in Hungary Oil&Gas 16:57
SOCAR among major suppliers of gasoline from Lithuania to Ukraine Oil&Gas 16:48
EBRD discloses amount of active portfolio of projects in Azerbaijan Finance 16:45
Organization of Turkic States to hold meeting on situation in Kazakhstan Turkey 16:44
Azerbaijan talks first seismic stations to be installed in liberated Aghdam, Jabrayil, Kalbajar Society 16:40
Kazakh-German JV looking for well drilling services via tender Tenders 16:38
Iran talks solving its water-related issues via Central Asia - advisor to energy minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 16:36
Iran’s GTC implements pilot project on wheat planting Business 16:31
Azerbaijan records 16 journalists who died from COVID-19 in 2020-2021 Society 16:27
Putin-Biden talks not on agenda following security consultations in Geneva — Kremlin Russia 16:26
Iran assigns funds for economic projects in Yazd Province Finance 16:22
Buta Airways to Resume Flights from Baku to Kazan and Ufa Other News 16:12
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Korea (PHOTO) Politics 16:08
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Algeria (PHOTO) Politics 16:02
Turkish minister receives special envoy for dialogue with Armenia Turkey 15:54
Georgia’s main priority is to reduce poverty and create new jobs – PM Georgia 15:48
Georgia to open its pharmaceutical market to Turkey – PM Georgia 15:45
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 15:40
Kazakhstan reconsiders interest rates on term deposits Finance 15:38
Azerbaijan confirms 329 more COVID-19 cases, 358 recoveries Society 15:36
Azerbaijan stops terrestrial broadcasting of TRT-1 TV channel ICT 15:35
Cataract Treatment Campaigns in Chad under AFAB (PHOTO) Arab World 15:32
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry refutes information spread in Armenian social media Society 15:27
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JSC announces tender for supply of antioxidant AO-3114 Tenders 15:25
Iran working to provide internet to its villages ICT 15:24
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 10 Society 15:11
Urjit Patel, former India central bank governor, appointed AIIB vice president Other News 14:53
Sri Lanka launches train service using Indian-funded coaches Other News 14:51
Turkmenistan announces date of next auction for sale of state property Business 14:51
Georgia reduces government debt – PM Georgia 14:50
Weekly review of trading at Turkmenistan's commodity exchange Business 14:47
Turkmenistan launches composite rebar production aiming at import substitution Business 14:46
Galt & Taggart publishes overview on Georgia’s inflation rate, international reserves Georgia 14:45
Azerbaijan to auction real estate of Standard Bank CJSC in Baku Finance 14:44
In first exercise since independence, Indian Centre surveys 17.78 lakh acres of defence land Other News 14:43
Hungary, Azerbaijan to expand spheres of trade-economic cooperation - MFA Economy 14:43
Azerbaijan discloses volume of fruits, vegetables exported to Russian market Economy 14:42
India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier begins another phase of sea trials Other News 14:31
India mulls Iran option for wheat to Afghanistan Other News 14:29
Iran’s IAC records increase in cargo transportation via Yazd Shahid Sadooghi Airport Transport 14:13
IRICA shares data on Iran’s trade turnover for autumn Business 14:13
Almost all households in Azerbaijan to be provided with high-speed Internet until end of 2024 - minister Economy 14:09
Cargo movements in Iran’s Genaveh port down Transport 14:08
Iran shares data on electricity generation of Shirvan Combined Cycle Power Plant Oil&Gas 14:07
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 14:07
Iran eyes to join RCEP agreement Business 14:04
Omicron COVID-19 variant revealed in Azerbaijan Society 14:01
Azerbaijani oil exports via BTC to decrease m-o-m Oil&Gas 13:55
Iran stock companies to pay annual dividends to shareholders - CSDI Business 13:55
Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation 5.9% in Dec vs 5.6% in Nov Arab World 13:51
Iran faces challenges of smuggling of agricultural products - Agriculture Commission Business 13:42
Iran to develop agriculture sector with innovative technologies Business 13:40
Iran imposes export taxes on certain products to regulate market volatility Business 13:39
Iran sees record number of applicants registered for National Housing Movement Plan Construction 13:37
Iran's renewable electricity generation capacity expected to increase Oil&Gas 13:35
Iran grants subsidies for agricultural inputs Business 13:34
Kuwait receives Iran's first live animal shipment Business 13:32
Iran’s major steel companies increase iron ore pellet production Business 13:10
Uzbek Commodity Exchange announces weekly quotes of commodities for export Uzbekistan 13:09
Georgia, Azerbaijan continue negotiations on passenger railroad traffic resumption Georgia 13:09
Tehran, Moscow may sign strategic deal Oil&Gas 13:08
EIB, Haldor Topsoe ink loan agreement in carbon emission reduction sphere Oil&Gas 13:05
Tokayev claims soon to present proof of plans of terrorist attack on Kazakhstan Central Asia 12:43
Russia-US talks on security guarantees begin in Geneva Russia 12:42
Training exercises of Azerbaijani commandos held (VIDEO) Society 12:37
UK not yet in a position to live with COVID-19 - minister Gove Europe 12:37
Riot organizers use discontent of population in some Kazakh districts – president Kazakhstan 12:34
After fulfilling tasks, entire contingent of CSTO peacekeepers to be withdrawn from Kazakhstan – Putin Kazakhstan 12:32
Flags at Turkic States Organization headquarters lowered due to mourning in Kazakhstan Politics 12:32
Kazakh state secretary talks possible reasons behind unrests in country Kazakhstan 12:31
Germany puts Israel on high-risk Covid list Israel 12:22
13 university graduates employed by Veyseloglu Group of Companies (VGC) (PHOTO) Society 12:18
Uzbekistan becomes world leader in sale of gold in for November 2021 Uzbekistan 12:15
Index of Tehran Stock Exchange continues to drop for second straight day Finance 12:12
Priority for special services - arrest terrorists, Kazakhstan says Kazakhstan 12:10
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Jan.16 Oil&Gas 12:00
Over 1,500 persons detained in Kazakhstan for violating state of emergency Kazakhstan 11:54
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 11:53
Uzbek Statistics Committee shares data on imports of meat for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 11:49
Сivilians killed in Kazakhstan as result of riots - President Tokayev Kazakhstan 11:48
Kazakhstan records 17 security officers killed during riots Kazakhstan 11:36
Azerbaijani currency rates for January 10 Finance 11:36
All Kazakh airports, except Almaty and Taldykorgan, work normally - Civil Aviation Committee Kazakhstan 11:35
All administrative facilities in four cities of Kazakhstan cleared from captors Kazakhstan 11:34
IRICA unveils value of Iran’s trade turnover with EAEU member states Business 11:32
Kazakhstan–Georgia charter flights continue despite tensions in Kazakh cities Georgia 11:30
Colonel of National Security Committee found dead in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan Kazakhstan 11:18
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Oil&Gas 11:17
Turkey to commission another high-speed railway until 2023 (Exclusive) Turkey 11:15
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 11:13
