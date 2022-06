BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. According to operational data, Azerbaijan's electricity production increased by 2.9 percent reaching 11.2 billion kWh from January through May 2022 compared to the same period of 2021, with Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov tweeted, Trend reports.

"In the reporting period, electricity exports amounted to 538.4 million kWh, while imports – 60.5 million kWh," the minister wrote.