Gazprom reducing daily gas deliveries to Italian Eni

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Russian Gazprom is reducing daily gas deliveries to Italian Eni company by almost 20.6 percent, Trend reports with reference to Eni.

“Gazprom informed it will deliver gas volumes for approximately 27 million cubic meters today, compared to daily deliveries of approximately 34 million cubic meters made in recent days. Eni will provide updates in case of significant changes in delivery volumes communicated by Gazprom,” reads a message on Eni’s website.

Eni currently has a marginal presence in Russia. The existing Joint Ventures with Rosneft, linked to exploration licenses in the Arctic area, have already been frozen for years, due also to the international sanctions imposed since 2014. Eni intends selling its share in the joint and equal shareholding with Gazprom in the Blue Stream gas pipeline (connecting Russia to Türkiye).

