'Green' energy from Karabakh to be supplied to Absheron peninsula - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. 'Green' energy from Karabakh will be supplied to Absheron Peninsula, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Elnur Soltanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the Azerbaijan National Urban Forum on the 'Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda - as the leading force for restoration and reconstruction in the post-conflict period' topic.

"In accordance with the project that Azerbaijan is implementing with BP, 'green' energy, that will be produced on the liberated territories will be transported to the Absheron Peninsula, where BP will use it to decarbonize the oil and gas sector," he said.