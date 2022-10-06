Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss electricity transmission through Zangazur corridor - minister (PHOTO)

Oil&Gas Materials 6 October 2022 17:25 (UTC +04:00)
Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azerbaijan and Türkiye discussed the transportation of electricity through the Zangazur corridor, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Shahbazov, the Azerbaijani and Turkish delegations held discussions on various issues of energy cooperation.

The Azerbaijani delegation held effective discussions on the development of cooperation on the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline, the electricity export from Nakhchivan to Türkiye, as well as cooperation with TPAO [Turkish Petroleum Corporation] and BOTAS [Petroleum Pipeline Corporation], he added.

