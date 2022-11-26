Azerbaijani oil prices fluctuate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by two cents on November 25 compared to the previous price, amounting to $86.88 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on November 25 amounted to $83.59 per barrel, up by one cent as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $52.84 per barrel on November 25, lowering by two cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea declined by one cent compared to the previous price and made up $85.48 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on November 26)