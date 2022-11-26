Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

Oil&Gas Materials 26 November 2022 15:11 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

Follow Trend on

Sadraddin Aghjayev
Sadraddin Aghjayev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Azerbaijani oil prices have decreased this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $87.37 per barrel, down by $6.75 (7.17 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $91.09 per barrel, while the minimum price was $85.19.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $84.12 per barrel this week, decreasing by $7.48 (8.16 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $87.87 per barrel, while the minimum price was $83.54.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $53.2 per barrel this week, which was $8.42 (13.66 percent) less than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $56.78 per barrel, while the minimum price – $50.89.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $85.78 per barrel this week, thus reducing by $6.52 (7.06 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $89.4 per barrel, while the minimum price – $83.2.

Oil grade/date

November 21, 2022

November 22, 2022

November 23, 2022

November 24, 2022

November 25, 2022

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$85.19

$91.09

$86.78

$86.90

$86.88

$87.37

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$82.04

$87.87

$83.54

$83.58

$83.59

$84.12

Urals (EX NOVO)

$50.89

$56.78

$52.59

$52.86

$52.84

$53.20

Brent Dated

$83.20

$89.40

$85.32

$85.49

$85.48

$85.78

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on November 26)

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more