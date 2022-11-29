ICGB, Citygas Bulgaria to join their networks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.29. The independent transmission operator ICGB and the licensed gas distribution operator for the territory of the municipality of Kardzhali "Citygas Bulgaria" EAD concluded an Agreement for connection to the gas transmission network of ICGB, operator of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), the ICGB told Trend November 29.

Reportedly, the contract regulates the physical connection of the networks of the two operators, which will allow access for both commercial and domestic consumers in the region to a new source of supply of natural gas. This will increase security of supply and ensure diversification of sources for supply.

The connection of the networks of ICGB and " Citygas Bulgaria" EAD will be completed in the next two months through the construction of specialized facilities for the purpose. ICGB’s network is already successfully connected to the existing network of Bulgartransgaz EAD and the Trans-Adriatic Gas Pipeline.

In this way, as of February 1, 2023, it will be technically possible to provide supplies for natural gas users in the Kardzhali region with quantities transported via the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector.

The IGB gas pipeline has a strong regional significance, as it creates the possibility of access to a gas transmission network for several Bulgarian municipalities and regions that until now did not have option for connectivity. The operator of the IGB pipeline provides full cooperation to all interested parties regarding the provision of access to the interconnector in accordance with European, Bulgarian and Greek legislation.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn